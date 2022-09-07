Putin Sure Russia Lost Nothing Since Feb 24, Calls Sovereignty Strengthening Main Gain

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia has not lost anything since February 24 when started a special operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that the main gain is the strengthening of Russia's sovereignty.

"I am sure that we have not lost anything (with the start of the operation in Ukraine) and will not lose anything. The main gain is the strengthening of our sovereignty, and this is the inevitable result of what is happening now," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.