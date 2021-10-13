UrduPoint.com

Putin Surprised By US Reaction To Creation Of Hypersonic Weapons By Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin was surprised at the US reaction to the creation of hypersonic weapons by Russia, since, according to him, Washington said at first that it did not care, but now the US does not like it.

"I said: we will do it.

The answer from the US partners: our missile defense system is not against you, you do what you want, we will proceed from the fact that it is not against us. We did it. What claims? And now they don't like it," he told the Russian Energy Week.

"But did we really like it when you left the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. We didn't start it," Putin added, noting that Russia is ready to conduct a dialogue with the United States.

