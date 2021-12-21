Putin Surprised Why West Supported Separatism in Caucasus in 1990s With Help of Terrorists

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he is surprised why the West supported separatism in the Caucasus in the 1990s with the help of terrorists.

"Why was it necessary to support separatism in the North Caucasus? And with the help of .

.. terrorist organizations. Obviously, they supported the terrorists. Well, why? Why was it necessary to expand NATO, withdraw from the ABM treaties," Putin told an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense.