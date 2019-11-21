UrduPoint.com
Putin, Swiss President Maurer To Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Int'l Agenda On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:10 AM

Putin, Swiss President Maurer to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Int'l Agenda on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Thursday negotiations with his Swiss counterpart, Ueli Maurer, to discuss bilateral cooperation and the international agenda.

The situation in Syria and Ukraine, as well as the development of Russian-Swiss economic cooperation, will be addressed by the presidents.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is also expected to hold talks with Maurer on the same day.

