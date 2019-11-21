MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Thursday negotiations with his Swiss counterpart, Ueli Maurer, to discuss bilateral cooperation and the international agenda.

The situation in Syria and Ukraine, as well as the development of Russian-Swiss economic cooperation, will be addressed by the presidents.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is also expected to hold talks with Maurer on the same day.