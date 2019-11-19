Putin, Swiss President to Discuss Cooperation, International Agenda on Thursday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Thursday negotiations with his Swiss counterpart, Ueli Maurer, to discuss both bilateral cooperation and the international agenda, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Thursday negotiations with his Swiss counterpart, Ueli Maurer, to discuss both bilateral cooperation and the international agenda, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Putin will hold on November 21 in Moscow talks with the president of the Swiss Confederation, Maurer, who will be paying a working visit to Russia. They will discuss the key aspects of further development of the Russian-Swiss cooperation, as well as some pressing matters of the international agenda," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.