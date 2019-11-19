UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Swiss President To Discuss Cooperation, International Agenda On Thursday - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

Putin, Swiss President to Discuss Cooperation, International Agenda on Thursday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Thursday negotiations with his Swiss counterpart, Ueli Maurer, to discuss both bilateral cooperation and the international agenda, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Thursday negotiations with his Swiss counterpart, Ueli Maurer, to discuss both bilateral cooperation and the international agenda, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Putin will hold on November 21 in Moscow talks with the president of the Swiss Confederation, Maurer, who will be paying a working visit to Russia. They will discuss the key aspects of further development of the Russian-Swiss cooperation, as well as some pressing matters of the international agenda," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin November

Recent Stories

OPF recovers 52 Kanals land from encroachers

3 minutes ago

Man kills neighbors for using WiFi

8 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Wants to Discuss Schedule for Regaining ..

3 minutes ago

Sindhi Langauage Authority to organise seminar to ..

3 minutes ago

Campaign against unauthorized number plates in ful ..

3 minutes ago

Media urged to sensitize masses on dormant explosi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.