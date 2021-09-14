- Home
Putin, Syrian President Assad Meet In Kremlin
Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 09:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian and Syrian presidents Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad met in Moscow.
The talks took place in the Kremlin. Assad made an unannounced visit to Moscow.
