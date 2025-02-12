Putin, Syria's New Leader Held Phone Call: Kremlin
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 11:59 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa held their first phone call since the fall of Moscow-ally Bashar al-Assad last year, the Kremlin said Wednesday
Moscow has been keen to secure its two military bases in the war-torn country, both of which were left vulnerable after Assad was ousted by rebels in a major setback for Russia's foreign policy.
"Vladimir Putin wished success to Ahmed al-Sharaa in solving the tasks facing the new leadership of the country for the benefit of the Syrian people," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.
"The Russian side emphasised its principled position in support of the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian state," it added.
