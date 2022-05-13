Putin, Tajik Leader Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, CSTO Coordination - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon discussed the situation around Afghanistan by phone, taking into account the increased activity of terrorists on Afghan territory, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"An exchange of views was held on the situation around Afghanistan, primarily taking into account the recently increased activity of terrorist groups on Afghan territory. It was confirmed that the competent agencies of Russia and Tajikistan would continue to actively cooperate in order to ensure security on the Tajik-Afghan border," the statement says.

Putin and Rahmon also discussed coordination within the CSTO, including in the context of the forthcoming May 16 meeting of leaders of the organization's members in Moscow.