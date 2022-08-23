Putin, Tajik President Discuss Bilateral Relations, SCO Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, discussed Moscow-Dushanbe relations and the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"Some topical issues of further development of friendly Russian-Tajik relations were discussed, as well as the issues of the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand in September," the Kremlin said in a statement.