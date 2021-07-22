Putin, Tajik President Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, discussed the current situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"Topical issues of the bilateral agenda, the development of the situation in Afghanistan, as well as the preparations for the upcoming SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] summit in Dushanbe and the session of the CSTO [the Collective Security Treaty Organization] Collective Security Council were discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement.