Putin, Tajik President Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, discussed the current situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, discussed the current situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon was held.

A thorough exchange of views was held on the situation in Afghanistan. The importance of ensuring the security of the civilian population and the earliest possible normalization of the situation in that country in the interests of maintaining stability in the region was emphasized," the Kremlin said in a statement.