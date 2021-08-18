UrduPoint.com

Putin, Tajik President Discuss Situation In Afghanistan - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:23 PM

Putin, Tajik President Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, discussed the current situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, discussed the current situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon was held.

A thorough exchange of views was held on the situation in Afghanistan. The importance of ensuring the security of the civilian population and the earliest possible normalization of the situation in that country in the interests of maintaining stability in the region was emphasized," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Exchange Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Young Arab Diplomati ..

Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme’

23 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for best securi ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for best security on Youm-e-Ashura

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister directs to apprehend culprits invol ..

Chief Minister directs to apprehend culprits involved in woman groping

8 minutes ago
 German State to Accept 1,000 Afghan Female Activis ..

German State to Accept 1,000 Afghan Female Activists - Governor

8 minutes ago
 French Police Retrieve 5 Bodies From Lake in South ..

French Police Retrieve 5 Bodies From Lake in Southeast - Reports

8 minutes ago
 'Several Fatalities' as US Plane Flew From Kabul W ..

'Several Fatalities' as US Plane Flew From Kabul With Afghans Clinging to Side - ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.