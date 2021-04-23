Putin, Tajik President Held Phone Talks on Afghanistan - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, held a phone conversation on Afghanistan and coordination within international integrative organizations, the Kremlin said on Friday

"They discussed boosting coordination within integrative alliances in Eurasia, taking into consideration Tajikistan's 2021 chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. They exchanged opinions about the situation in Central Asia in the context of developments in Afghanistan," the Kremlin said in a statement.