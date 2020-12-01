UrduPoint.com
Putin Takes No Decisions To Spite Opposition - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) President Vladimir Putin' does not take into account opinions of Russian non-systemic opposition politicians, including Alexey Navalny, when it comes to decision making, and the president also does not take any decisions to spite the opposition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov was asked to comment on a statement made by Navalny in his interview with the Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) radio station in April, during which the opposition politician spoke about necessity of changing the Russian constitutional order, even by force if needed.

"These positions are not taken into account," Peskov told reporters answering the relevant question, adding that the president did not make any decision to spite opposition members either.

According to media reports, investigators in Moscow are conducting an inquiry into Navalny's statement.

