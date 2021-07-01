PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, July 1, (Sputnik) - Ukraine is not an independent state, it is directly influenced by tensions along the entire perimeter of Russian borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin understands the potential danger of Kiev's aspirations and is developing security architecture to protect the country from potential further provocations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"This is a red line. Ukraine is not an independent state. It is a state that is directly influenced by tensions along the entire perimeter of our borders," Peskov said on Russia's Channel One.

"President Putin is deeply concerned. This is probably the reason for taking measures to ensure the security of our borders, to ensure parity on the European continent. No one should have any doubt that President Putin understands all the potential danger of such aspirations of Ukraine, and President Putin, the leadership of Russia, focuses on the architecture of security measures against the possible continuation of these provocative manifestations of Ukraine," the Kremlin spokesman added.