BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he had discussed prospects for normalizing ties with the European Union at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"We exchanged opinions about outlooks for normalizing the relationship between Russia and the EU," he said at a press conference with Orban in Budapest.