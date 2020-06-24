UrduPoint.com
Putin Talked With Kazakh President Before Victory Parade On Red Square

Wed 24th June 2020

Putin Talked With Kazakh President Before Victory Parade on Red Square

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a brief conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the Kremlin before the start of the Victory Parade on Red Square, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Tokayev arrived in Moscow to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II. Putin met the Kazakh president In the Kremlin. After a handshake, Putin and Tokayev stood for a while, discussing something. Other heads of state were only greeted by the Russian president.

Heads of state arrived in the Kremlin with an interval of a couple of minutes. The presidents of Serbia, Tajikistan, Moldova and Belarus have already arrived.

