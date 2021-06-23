Putin Talks by Phone With Cuban President, Parties Discuss Great Patriotic War Anniversary

Russian President Vladimir Putin talked by phone with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, they discussed the anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War and cooperation between the two countries, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin talked by phone with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, they discussed the anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War and cooperation between the two countries, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On the initiative of the Cuban side, a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez took place," the statement says.

In connection with the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, the Cuban president expressed feelings of solidarity, and also noted the decisive contribution of the USSR to the victory over Nazism.

He stressed that his country cherished the memory of the Soviet people's feat.

"Both sides emphasized the importance of upholding the historical truth about the Great Patriotic War and its heroes, as well as the inadmissibility of attempts to rewrite history," the statement says.

The presidents also touched upon topical issues of Russian-Cuban cooperation in various fields, including further coordination on the international agenda and interaction within the UN.

Putin also shared his impressions of the results of the Russian-US summit in Geneva, the Kremlin said.

In addition, the leaders of the countries agreed to continue contacts.