Putin Talks Lack Of US, NATO Response To Security Proposals With Macron - Kremlin

Published February 12, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin drew the attention of French President Emmanuel Macron during a phone call on Saturday to the lack of a "meaningful" response from the United States and NATO to Russian proposals on mutual security guarantees in Europe, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin drew the attention of French President Emmanuel Macron during a phone call on Saturday to the lack of a "meaningful" response from the United States and NATO to Russian proposals on mutual security guarantees in Europe, the Kremlin said.

The French and Russian presidents spoke on the phone at Macron's initiative.

"Vladimir Putin once again drew attention to the lack of a meaningful response from the United States and NATO to the well-known Russian initiatives," the Kremlin said in a statement.

