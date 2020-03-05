UrduPoint.com
Putin Talks Via Phone With European Council Chief, Discusses Escalations In Idlib -Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:37 PM

Putin Talks Via Phone With European Council Chief, Discusses Escalations in Idlib -Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the recent escalation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib with European Council President Charles Michel over the phone, the Kremlin said in the press release on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the recent escalation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib with European Council President Charles Michel over the phone, the Kremlin said in the press release on Thursday.

"The situation in Syria was discussed in light of the escalation in Idlib caused by the aggressive actions of terrorist groups. Special attention was paid to humanitarian issues. In this context, Michel informed [Putin] about the measures to prevent the illegal migration to the EU countries," the press release said.

