UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Talks With Egypt's Sisi, Praises Cairo's Diplomatic Efforts In Libya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:18 PM

Putin Talks With Egypt's Sisi, Praises Cairo's Diplomatic Efforts in Libya

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, praising Cairo's ongoing diplomatic efforts in Libya, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, praising Cairo's ongoing diplomatic efforts in Libya, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the Egyptian side.

"The situation in Libya was discussed in detail. Sisi informed about the content of the talks held on June 6 in Cairo with the chairman of the House of Representatives [Aguila] Saleh and the commander of the Libyan National Army [Khalifa] Haftar, as a result of which steps were proposed for a political settlement of the Libyan crisis.

Egypt's diplomatic efforts have been positively assessed by the Russian side, and a mutual commitment to continue coordination in order to ensure an early cessation of hostilities and launch inter-Libyan negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations has been reaffirmed," the statement says.

Putin and Sisi also discussed the development of strategic partnerships, including in nuclear energy and the fight against COVID-19, the Kremlin said.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Russia Egypt Nuclear Cairo Vladimir Putin Libya June

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving ..

2 hours ago

National Assembly speaker urges MNAs to strictly f ..

3 minutes ago

Fuel stocks being replenished by OMCs: OCAC

3 minutes ago

FBR pays tribute to the death of employees due to ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.