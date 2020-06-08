(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, praising Cairo's ongoing diplomatic efforts in Libya, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the Egyptian side.

"The situation in Libya was discussed in detail. Sisi informed about the content of the talks held on June 6 in Cairo with the chairman of the House of Representatives [Aguila] Saleh and the commander of the Libyan National Army [Khalifa] Haftar, as a result of which steps were proposed for a political settlement of the Libyan crisis.

Egypt's diplomatic efforts have been positively assessed by the Russian side, and a mutual commitment to continue coordination in order to ensure an early cessation of hostilities and launch inter-Libyan negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations has been reaffirmed," the statement says.

Putin and Sisi also discussed the development of strategic partnerships, including in nuclear energy and the fight against COVID-19, the Kremlin said.