Putin Tasked FSB To Effectively Counter Foreign Intelligence, Protect National Secrets

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:16 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at an annual address to a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) assembly on Thursday, tasked the agency to act effectively and reliably in terms of counterintelligence, as foreign intelligence activity in the country appears to remain steady

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin, at an annual address to a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) assembly on Thursday, tasked the agency to act effectively and reliably in terms of counterintelligence, as foreign intelligence activity in the country appears to remain steady.

"The activity of foreign special services in our country is not decreasing, your task is to act reliably, efficiently. As before, pay special attention to protecting information about the latest weapons systems, equipment, promising military and industrial technologies, as well as innovative scientific developments that create a competitive advantage for our country," Putin told intelligence leadership.�

