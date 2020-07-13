UrduPoint.com
Putin Tasks Administration With Drafting Decree On National Goals For Period Until 2030

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

Putin Tasks Administration With Drafting Decree on National Goals for Period Until 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the presidential administration on Monday with drafting a decree that would determine national development goals for the period until 2030.

"Taking into consideration the results of the vote on the constitution [constitutional amendments], I ask the presidential administration, jointly with relevant agencies and the government in general, with preparing a draft of the decree that will outline national development goals for the period until 2030, as the colleagues have suggested today," Putin said at a meeting of the strategic development council.

