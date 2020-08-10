Putin Tasks Cabinet With Ensuring Funding for Flu, COVID-19 Vaccination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the government with ensuring funding for flu and coronavirus vaccination after vaccines are registered, noting that up to 60 percent of Russians should be vaccinated against flu.

"The government of the Russian Federation should ensure full funding of events aimed at prevention of acute respiratory infections in the 2020-2021 fall-winter epidemic season, envisioning flu vaccination of up to 60 percent of the Russian population, up to 75 percent of individuals from risk groups, and also vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19 after state registration of the relevant vaccines," the decree read.