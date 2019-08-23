Putin Tasks Defense, Foreign Ministries With Analyzing US Missile Threat to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, instructed the defense and foreign ministries to analyze the threat to Russia posed by US missile actions, according to a transcript posted on the Kremlin website

"At the same time, bearing in mind the new circumstances, I instruct the Russian defense and foreign ministries and other relevant departments to analyze the level of threat posed by the aforementioned actions of the United States to our country and take comprehensive measures to prepare a symmetrical response," Putin said.

He said Russia had never wanted, did not want to and would not be drawn into an arms race, adding that Moscow was still ready for an equal and constructive dialogue with Washington to strengthen international security, but that the US planned missile deployment in the Asia Pacific region affected Russia's interests.

Putin accused the United States of staging a propaganda campaign about Russia's alleged non-compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and said Russia had earlier also been aware the US had long been engaged in the creation of INF-banned weapons.

"We previously also had information that the United States had long been engaged in the creation of weapons prohibited by the INF Treaty. We have repeatedly drawn our partners' attention to that," the Russian president said.