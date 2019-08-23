UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Tasks Defense, Foreign Ministries With Analyzing US Missile Threat To Russia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:35 PM

Putin Tasks Defense, Foreign Ministries With Analyzing US Missile Threat to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, instructed the defense and foreign ministries to analyze the threat to Russia posed by US missile actions, according to a transcript posted on the Kremlin website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, instructed the defense and foreign ministries to analyze the threat to Russia posed by US missile actions, according to a transcript posted on the Kremlin website.

"At the same time, bearing in mind the new circumstances, I instruct the Russian defense and foreign ministries and other relevant departments to analyze the level of threat posed by the aforementioned actions of the United States to our country and take comprehensive measures to prepare a symmetrical response," Putin said.

He said Russia had never wanted, did not want to and would not be drawn into an arms race, adding that Moscow was still ready for an equal and constructive dialogue with Washington to strengthen international security, but that the US planned missile deployment in the Asia Pacific region affected Russia's interests.

Putin accused the United States of staging a propaganda campaign about Russia's alleged non-compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and said Russia had earlier also been aware the US had long been engaged in the creation of INF-banned weapons.

"We previously also had information that the United States had long been engaged in the creation of weapons prohibited by the INF Treaty. We have repeatedly drawn our partners' attention to that," the Russian president said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin Same United States Race Asia

Recent Stories

ATC to resume Imran Farooq murder case hearing on ..

1 minute ago

Ireland May Block EU-Mercosur Trade Deal in Case o ..

2 minutes ago

Over 26,000 hujjaj reach home: Ministry

2 minutes ago

Pakistan-Turkey educational linkage to get stronge ..

8 minutes ago

Video of no legal use to Nawaz unless verified by ..

8 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs198.153 million for Revenue Divisi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.