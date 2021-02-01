Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the relevant authorities to consider the possibility of exempting minors from criminal liability if reconciliation is reached with the affected party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the relevant authorities to consider the possibility of exempting minors from criminal liability if reconciliation is reached with the affected party.

"To consider jointly with the presidential commissioner for children's rights the issue of establishing the specifics of exempting minors from criminal liability in connection with reconciliation with complainants," the order published by the Kremlin read.

Putin also instructed the government to submit proposals on improving the Russian legislation in the relevant area.