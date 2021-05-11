(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin extends deep condolences to the relatives of those killed in the school shooting in Russia's Kazan, he has ordered ensuring that those injured receive all the necessary medical assistance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The president has tasked the government with providing cooperation and medical assistance and also psychological assistance to those injured, to provide necessary help to relatives of those killed," Peskov told reporters, adding that Putin has extended his deep condolences over the tragedy.

Earlier in the day, the Russian leader discussed the tragedy with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev.

He also listened to a report by the head of the Russian Federal Security Service. Kremlin spokesman assured that Putin would continue contacts with the health ministry, the ministry of education and special services.

"A decision was made to send a plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry to Kazan, it is already en route and it carries doctors, psychologists and the necessary medical equipment," Peskov said.

"[Russian] Minister [of Education Sergey] Kravtsov and [Russian Health Minister Mikhail] Murashko are also heading to Kazan," Peskov continued.

The Russian president has also requested developing a new regulation on the types of weapons that can be used by citizens, taking into account the deadly tragedy, Kremlin spokesman continued.