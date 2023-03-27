Putin Tasks Interior Ministry, FSB With Preparing Decree on Digital ID Project - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Interior MInistry and the Federal Security Service (FSB) to submit a draft decree that will regulate the use of a Russian citizen's digital ID by May 1, the presidential assignment published by the Kremlin's website showed.

"The Russian Federation's government in cooperation with the Interior Ministry and the FSB should draft and present a presidential decree establishing the procedure and order of showing digital ID of a Russian citizen obtained via a federal information system's 'Unified Portal of Public and Municipal Services' mobile phone application," the assignment read.

The deadline for presenting the draft decree is May 1, 2023. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Internal Affairs Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov are expected to oversee efforts geared towards achieving the set objectives.