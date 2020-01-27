'Putin Team' Clothing Line Showcased at ISPO Munich Sports Fair - Russian Trade Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The clothing line named "Putin Team" after a campaign to support Russian President Vladimir Putin has been showcased at the ISPO Munich 2020 sporting goods exhibition, the Russian Trade Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

The capsule collection, designed by Dmitry Shishkin, was presented at the Russian Outdoor Village display, organized with the ministry's support.

"The line of fashionable outdoor apparel has been designed together with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, involving Viktor Evtukhov, the deputy minister curating light industry," the ministry said.

The ministry has showcased Alaska coats, a ski suit, a parka, various headwear items, accessories and other goods.

All of the items were manufactured at a factory in Yekaterinburg using 3D-modelling technology. Innovative fabrics were used in the design and production stages, according to the ministry. The fabrics also passed tests in various climate zones.

ISPO Munich 2020, which is underway between Sunday and Wednesday, has gathered 2,800 exhibitors from across the world, showcasing their sports and healthcare items.