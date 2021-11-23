Putin Tells Abbas Important to Hold Regular Meetings

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, during a meeting on Tuesday that it is important to hold regular meetings and exchange views on the middle East.

"We must certainly meet regularly and maintain our relations.

It is very important to exchange the current actual situation on how the situation is developing in the Middle East in general and on the Palestinian track in particular," Putin said during the meeting in Sochi.

It is necessary to carry out the work of the Russian-Palestinian intergovernmental commission, which was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, Putin added.