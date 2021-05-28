UrduPoint.com
Putin Tells Assad Vote Win Confirms His 'political Authority': Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday congratulated ally Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on his re-election, saying it confirmed his "high political authority" in the war-torn country

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday congratulated ally Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on his re-election, saying it confirmed his "high political authority" in the war-torn country.

"The vote results fully confirmed your high political authority and the confidence of your fellow citizens in the course taken under your leadership to stabilise the situation in Syria as soon as possible," Putin said in a message to Assad published by the Kremlin.

