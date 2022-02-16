UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells Bolsonaro Russia-Brazil Relations Recovering

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 07:05 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Relations between Russia and Brazil are being restored after pandemic-related disruptions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Moscow, adding that both countries are working actively on international platforms.

"We are restoring relations that were interrupted one way or another due to the coronavirus pandemic. By your (Bolsonaro's) order, leading ministers of your government visited Moscow.

Today, a meeting of the (Russian and Brazilian) ministers of defense and foreign affairs is taking place in the 2+2 format," Putin said.

Russia and Brazil are "working actively on international platforms as well" and the bilateral trade has increased by 87%, Putin added.

After the meeting with Putin, Bolsonaro will meet with Russian lower house chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, then attend a meeting with Russian and Brazilian businesspeople engaging in agribusiness, nuclear power, fertilizers, and gas.

>