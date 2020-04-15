Putin Tells Cabinet to Revise List of Businesses Vital for Russian Economy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the cabinet on Wednesday to revise the list of businesses deemed "systemically important" for the coronavirus-hit economy, after an uproar over some of the choices made.

"I am asking the government to use clear and objective criteria when revising the list.

It must contain only enterprises that are critical for the national economy," Putin said at a meeting with top officials.

The chief prosecutor's office said on Tuesday that it was looking into how the online betting company Fonbet had wound up on the list of companies entitled to government subsidies. This came after Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said the bookmaker had been picked based on the jobs and taxes it generated.