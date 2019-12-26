Putin Tells Conte of Normandy Four Summit Results - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of the results of the recent Normandy Four Summit, the Kremlin press service said Thursday

"At the request of Giuseppe Conte, Vladimir Putin told him about the results of the Normandy Four summit held in Paris on December 9," the press service said.

The need to comply with Minsk agreements was stressed during the conversation, in particular, ensuring the special status of Donbas, the Kremlin said.

In addition, Putin and Conte discussed some aspects of the current situation in Syria and Russian-Italian relations.