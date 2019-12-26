UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Tells Conte Of Normandy Four Summit Results - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 09:22 PM

Putin Tells Conte of Normandy Four Summit Results - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of the results of the recent Normandy Four Summit, the Kremlin press service said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin told Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of the results of the recent Normandy Four Summit, the Kremlin press service said Thursday.

"At the request of Giuseppe Conte, Vladimir Putin told him about the results of the Normandy Four summit held in Paris on December 9," the press service said.

The need to comply with Minsk agreements was stressed during the conversation, in particular, ensuring the special status of Donbas, the Kremlin said.

In addition, Putin and Conte discussed some aspects of the current situation in Syria and Russian-Italian relations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Russia Minsk Paris Vladimir Putin December

Recent Stories

Rana Sanaullah's narcotics case to proceed by trai ..

33 seconds ago

Govt to receive FPA charges from growers on agricu ..

35 seconds ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the strongest chain of ..

4 minutes ago

Zakharova Holds Briefing in Sputnik's Corporate Ve ..

4 minutes ago

Libya's GNA to Request Turkish Military Assistance ..

4 minutes ago

Lavrov to Visit Uzbekistan Jan 12-13 to Discuss Bi ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.