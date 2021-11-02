UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells COP26 Forest Conservation Key To Address Global Warming

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:37 PM

Putin Tells COP26 Forest Conservation Key to Address Global Warming

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told world leaders attending the high-level segment of the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow that forest conservation was a "key component" of the struggle to tackle global warming and reduce carbon emissions

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told world leaders attending the high-level segment of the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow that forest conservation was a "key component" of the struggle to tackle global warming and reduce carbon emissions.

"I am convinced that the conservation of forests and other natural ecosystems is a key component of international efforts to address global warming and reduce emissions of greenhouse gases," Putin said in a pre-recorded video message broadcast at the Forest and Land Use panel.

After noting that Russia accounts for around 20% of the world's forest land, the Russian leader said the government is taking "the strongest and most vigorous measures" to conserve it.

"We improve forest management and fight illegal logging and forest fires. We are expanding reforestation areas. We have been consistently increasing funding for these purposes," he added.

Putin voiced his country's support to the draft and joint resolution seeking to end deforestation by 2030, arguing that the proposal will "undoubtedly" serve to fulfill the objectives of reducing levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere set out in the Paris Agreement.

