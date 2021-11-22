Putin Tells Draghi About Concerns Over Aggravation of Situation in Donbas

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, said that Kiev's provocative steps to deliberately aggravate the situation in Donbas were a matter of concern, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, said that Kiev's provocative steps to deliberately aggravate the situation in Donbas were a matter of concern, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Of particular concern are the provocative steps of the Ukrainian side to deliberately aggravate the situation in Donbass, including the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk complex of measures," the statement says.

Putin stressed that Kiev stubbornly refused to fulfill the Minsk agreements and the "Normandy" agreements, the Kremlin added.