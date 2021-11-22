UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells Draghi About Concerns Over Aggravation Of Situation In Donbas

Umer Jamshaid 37 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 09:39 PM

Putin Tells Draghi About Concerns Over Aggravation of Situation in Donbas

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, said that Kiev's provocative steps to deliberately aggravate the situation in Donbas were a matter of concern, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, said that Kiev's provocative steps to deliberately aggravate the situation in Donbas were a matter of concern, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Of particular concern are the provocative steps of the Ukrainian side to deliberately aggravate the situation in Donbass, including the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk complex of measures," the statement says.

Putin stressed that Kiev stubbornly refused to fulfill the Minsk agreements and the "Normandy" agreements, the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Kiev

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi leads UAE delegation to 18th meeting of ..

Al Bowardi leads UAE delegation to 18th meeting of GCC Ministers of Defence

1 minute ago
 US, Turkey Announce Agreement Terms on Switch to M ..

US, Turkey Announce Agreement Terms on Switch to Multilateral Tax Deal - Treasur ..

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan allows India access for wheat transfer to ..

Pakistan allows India access for wheat transfer to Afghanistan as a peace gestur ..

29 minutes ago
 Absconder Nawaz should come back to pay respect to ..

Absconder Nawaz should come back to pay respect to judiciary: Faisal Vawda

29 minutes ago
 Mubadala’s approach is that of the long-term, pa ..

Mubadala’s approach is that of the long-term, patient investor with conviction ..

46 minutes ago
 Putin Confirms to Draghi Russia's Readiness for Un ..

Putin Confirms to Draghi Russia's Readiness for Uninterrupted Gas Supply to Euro ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.