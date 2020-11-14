Putin Tells East Asia Summit Joint Work Needed to Maintain Security in Asia-Pacific

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed participants of the 15th East Asia Summit on Saturday and stressed the need for cooperation to maintain security in the Asia-Pacific region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed participants of the 15th East Asia Summit on Saturday and stressed the need for cooperation to maintain security in the Asia-Pacific region.

The 15th edition of the East Asia Summit, chaired by Vietnam, is taking place in the videoconference format.

"I agree with the key idea written in [the Hanoi Declaration] that our countries need to work together to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region to increase cooperation on a wide range of political and economic issues," Putin said during his speech.

The Russian president also said that it is important to respect the principles of international law and each other's interests.

Russia, on its part, is open to dialogue on strategic stability with every country, the president added.