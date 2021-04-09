Putin Tells Erdogan About Importance of Preserving Montreux Convention - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, about the importance of preserving the regime of the Black Sea Straits under the Montreux Convention, the Kremlin said.

"In connection with the plans for the construction of the Istanbul Canal by Turkey, the Russian side emphasized the importance of preserving, in order to ensure regional stability and security, the current regime of the Black Sea Straits in accordance with the provisions of the Montreux Convention of 1936," the Kremlin said in a statement.