MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined Moscow's stance on the internal Ukrainian crisis to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a phone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said.

"At the request of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin outlined Russia's approaches to resolving the internal Ukrainian crisis.

It was emphasized that the basis for the settlement is the 2015 Minsk Package of Measures and it has no alternatives. At the same time, concern was expressed in connection with the fact that the Ukrainian side evades the implementation of the Minsk agreements, and recently resumed dangerous provocative actions aimed at aggravating the situation on the contact line," the Kremlin said in a statement.