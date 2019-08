(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that a regular batch of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems had been supplied under a contract with Ankara on Tuesday morning

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that a regular batch of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems had been supplied under a contract with Ankara on Tuesday morning.

"Today, by the way, another delivery took place in the morning," Putin told Erdogan who accompanied him.