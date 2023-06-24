Open Menu

Putin Tells Erdogan About Situation In Russia In View Of Attempted Armed Mutiny

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Putin Tells Erdogan About Situation in Russia in View of Attempted Armed Mutiny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday and briefed him on the situation in the country in light of the attempted armed mutiny, the Kremlin said.

"At the initiative of the Turkish side, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Russian president informed (him) about the situation in the country in connection with the attempted armed mutiny," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Erdogan expressed his full support for the measures taken by the Russian leadership, the statement read.

