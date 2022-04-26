Putin Tells Erdogan No Fighting Ongoing in Mariupol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a phone conversation on Tuesday that there is no fighting currently ongoing in Mariupol, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Turkish Presidenet Recep Tayyip Erdogan...

In connection with the issue raised by Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the situation in Mariupol, the president of Russia noted that this city was liberated and there were no military operations there," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that Ukraine should instruct fights hiding in the Azovstal plant to lay down weapons.

In addition, Putin informed Erdogan about current developments at Russia-Ukraine talks, the Kremlin said, adding that humanitarian issues were also discussed.