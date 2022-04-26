UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells Erdogan No Fighting Ongoing In Mariupol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Putin Tells Erdogan No Fighting Ongoing in Mariupol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a phone conversation on Tuesday that there is no fighting currently ongoing in Mariupol, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Turkish Presidenet Recep Tayyip Erdogan...

In connection with the issue raised by Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the situation in Mariupol, the president of Russia noted that this city was liberated and there were no military operations there," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that Ukraine should instruct fights hiding in the Azovstal plant to lay down weapons.

In addition, Putin informed Erdogan about current developments at Russia-Ukraine talks, the Kremlin said, adding that humanitarian issues were also discussed.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Mariupol Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs celebrates World Intellectual Property Day 2022

10 minutes ago
 71 shopkeepers fined, two arrested on profiteering ..

71 shopkeepers fined, two arrested on profiteering

1 minute ago
 Funeral prayer of martyred ANF constable offered

Funeral prayer of martyred ANF constable offered

1 minute ago
 DPRK holds military parade to marks army's 90th an ..

DPRK holds military parade to marks army's 90th anniversary

1 minute ago
 Two snatchers held during checking in islamabad

Two snatchers held during checking in islamabad

1 minute ago
 Youth commits suicide in faisalabad

Youth commits suicide in faisalabad

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.