Putin Tells Erdogan Russia Will Continue Helping Turkey Put Out Wildfires

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed wildfires ravaging Turkey's south with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and confirmed that Moscow would further help Ankara in putting them out, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"The sides discussed the emergency situation as a result of wildfires in southern regions of Turkey. They noted the importance of cooperation between the two countries in fighting the natural disaster," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Vladimir Putin has confirmed that Russia will continue to provide comprehensive assistance to Turkey in extinguishing wildfires. Erdogan warmly thanked [Russian] for the considerable support," the statement added.

The leaders also touched upon bilateral relations and welcomed the recent meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission.

Additionally, the sides expressed mutual commitment to further implement the agreements reached in trade, economic, energy and other areas.