UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells Erdogan Russia Will Continue Helping Turkey Put Out Wildfires

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 02:59 PM

Putin Tells Erdogan Russia Will Continue Helping Turkey Put Out Wildfires

Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed wildfires ravaging Turkey's south with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and confirmed that Moscow would further help Ankara in putting them out, the Kremlin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed wildfires ravaging Turkey's south with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and confirmed that Moscow would further help Ankara in putting them out, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"The sides discussed the emergency situation as a result of wildfires in southern regions of Turkey. They noted the importance of cooperation between the two countries in fighting the natural disaster," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Vladimir Putin has confirmed that Russia will continue to provide comprehensive assistance to Turkey in extinguishing wildfires. Erdogan warmly thanked [Russian] for the considerable support," the statement added.

The leaders also touched upon bilateral relations and welcomed the recent meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission.

Additionally, the sides expressed mutual commitment to further implement the agreements reached in trade, economic, energy and other areas.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Corona vaccination continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

Corona vaccination continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

3 minutes ago
 PHA chairman launches tree plantation drive

PHA chairman launches tree plantation drive

4 minutes ago
 One Worker Dead, 9 Injured in Coal Mine Blast in U ..

One Worker Dead, 9 Injured in Coal Mine Blast in Ukraine's Donetsk Region - Comp ..

4 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif mulls legal options for his return to ..

Nawaz Sharif mulls legal options for his return to Pakistan: Sources

23 minutes ago
 6-acre illegally possessed land relinquished on ci ..

6-acre illegally possessed land relinquished on citizen's complaint

4 minutes ago
 Woman found dead in canal in sargodha

Woman found dead in canal in sargodha

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.