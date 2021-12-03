Putin Tells Erdogan That Kiev Continues Line Aimed at Disrupting Minsk Agreements

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Donbas, the Russian leader said that Kiev continued its destructive line aimed at disrupting the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Donbas, the Russian leader said that Kiev continued its destructive line aimed at disrupting the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The Russian president drew attention to the fact that Kiev continued a destructive line aimed at disrupting the Minsk agreements.

This is evidenced by the provocative activity of the Ukrainian armed forces in the conflict zone, including the use of (Turkish-made) Bayraktar unmanned attack vehicles. The need for Kiev to abandon any attempts to forcefully influence the Donbas was underlined," the statement says.

Putin and Erdogan stated the importance of observing the Minsk agreements and other agreements on Ukraine, including in the "Normandy format."