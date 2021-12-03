UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells Erdogan That Kiev Continues Line Aimed At Disrupting Minsk Agreements

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 10:24 PM

Putin Tells Erdogan That Kiev Continues Line Aimed at Disrupting Minsk Agreements

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Donbas, the Russian leader said that Kiev continued its destructive line aimed at disrupting the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Donbas, the Russian leader said that Kiev continued its destructive line aimed at disrupting the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The Russian president drew attention to the fact that Kiev continued a destructive line aimed at disrupting the Minsk agreements.

This is evidenced by the provocative activity of the Ukrainian armed forces in the conflict zone, including the use of (Turkish-made) Bayraktar unmanned attack vehicles. The need for Kiev to abandon any attempts to forcefully influence the Donbas was underlined," the statement says.

Putin and Erdogan stated the importance of observing the Minsk agreements and other agreements on Ukraine, including in the "Normandy format."

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Vehicles Minsk Vladimir Putin Kiev Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Efforts underway to provide facilities to people i ..

Efforts underway to provide facilities to people in remote areas: Naseebullah

9 minutes ago
 Pope condemns 'slavery' and 'torture' in migrant c ..

Pope condemns 'slavery' and 'torture' in migrant camps

9 minutes ago
 Belgian zoo hippos test positive for Covid

Belgian zoo hippos test positive for Covid

9 minutes ago
 Taliban Leader Issues Decree Saying Women Are Not ..

Taliban Leader Issues Decree Saying Women Are Not Property

9 minutes ago
 Economy flourishing by each passing day: MNA

Economy flourishing by each passing day: MNA

13 minutes ago
 Dr Moeed meets Asset Issekeshiv; reviews bilateral ..

Dr Moeed meets Asset Issekeshiv; reviews bilateral ties amid detailed discussion ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.