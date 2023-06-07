Putin Tells Erdogan That Kiev Uses Terrorist Methods of Sabotage in Russia - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone conversation that Ukraine escalates the situation, using terrorist methods and organizing acts of sabotage in Russia, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, the office of the Turkish president said that Erdogan and Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as the need to investigate the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

.. The Presidents of Russia and Turkey exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that Putin told Erdogan that Kiev is dangerously escalating the situation at the instigation of the West, by using terrorist methods, and organizing acts of sabotage in Russia.

The Russian president called the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP a barbaric act that led to a massive ecological and humanitarian catastrophe.�

Both leaders highlighted the commitment to a consistent implementation of joint projects in energy, trade and tourism, as well as agreed to maintain contacts, the Kremlin concluded.