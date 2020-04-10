(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the government and regional officials with consolidating the country's official COVID-19 data via the specially-designed information center for monitoring the COVID-19 situation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The Russian government, senior officials representing regions of Russia, heads of municipalities together with representatives of the Russian president in the country's regions should ... use the capabilities of the information center for monitoring the situation with the coronavirus .

.. for exchanging information between departments in order to take decisions aimed at combating the spread of new coronavirus infection," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The regional authorities are to share information on measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus via the COVID-19 monitoring center as fast as possible, according to the Kremlin.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and the senior officials from the Russian regions are responsible for implementing the order, the Kremlin added.