Putin Tells Guterres He Wants UN to Play Bigger Role in International Affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, spoke in favor of increasing the UN's role in international affairs, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Vladimir Putin spoke in favor of enhancing the role of the UN in international affairs, emphasized the unique nature of this structure, designed to strengthen the interaction of the global community on all key issues of our time," the statement says.