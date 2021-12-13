UrduPoint.com

Putin Tells Johnson About Need For Negotiations To Prevent NATO's Expansion Eastward

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 10:40 PM

Putin Tells Johnson About Need for Negotiations to Prevent NATO's Expansion Eastward

Russian President Vladimir Putin told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the need to immediately begin negotiations to work out clear agreements that would rule out NATO's expansion eastward, the Kremlin said on monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the need to immediately begin negotiations to work out clear agreements that would rule out NATO's expansion eastward, the Kremlin said on monday.

"Vladimir Putin announced the need to immediately begin negotiations with a view to working out clear, international legal agreements that would rule out any further NATO advance to the east and the deployment of weapons that threaten Russia in neighboring states, primarily in Ukraine," the statement says.

"The Russian side will present relevant draft documents," it says.

Putin pointed out to Johnson that NATO continued active military "development" of Ukraine, which threatens the security of Russia, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Johnson agreed to continue the discussion of the issues raised during the phone conversation through various channels, it added.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Referendum on Donbas to Be Held Only in Kiev-Contr ..

Referendum on Donbas to Be Held Only in Kiev-Controlled Territories - Rada Speak ..

39 seconds ago
 Elderly man crushed to death by train

Elderly man crushed to death by train

41 seconds ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Christian Klein ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Christian Klein, CEO of German multinational ..

56 minutes ago
 Gunmen kill eight at Nigeria village market: resid ..

Gunmen kill eight at Nigeria village market: residents

44 seconds ago
 Virus-hit Leinster postpone training ahead of Mont ..

Virus-hit Leinster postpone training ahead of Montpellier trip

48 seconds ago
 115 mln people to benefit from Sehat Card scheme: ..

115 mln people to benefit from Sehat Card scheme: Usman Buzdar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.