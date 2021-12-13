Russian President Vladimir Putin told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the need to immediately begin negotiations to work out clear agreements that would rule out NATO's expansion eastward, the Kremlin said on monday

"Vladimir Putin announced the need to immediately begin negotiations with a view to working out clear, international legal agreements that would rule out any further NATO advance to the east and the deployment of weapons that threaten Russia in neighboring states, primarily in Ukraine," the statement says.

"The Russian side will present relevant draft documents," it says.

Putin pointed out to Johnson that NATO continued active military "development" of Ukraine, which threatens the security of Russia, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Johnson agreed to continue the discussion of the issues raised during the phone conversation through various channels, it added.