Putin Tells Lukashenko of Conversations With Merkel, Macron - Belta

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko of recent conversations with the French leader Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belta news agency reported Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Putin spoke with Merkel and Macron. Belarus was discussed in both conversations.

This marks the third phone conversation of Putin and Lukashenko since Saturday.