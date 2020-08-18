UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Tells Lukashenko Of Conversations With Merkel, Macron - Belta

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:38 PM

Putin Tells Lukashenko of Conversations With Merkel, Macron - Belta

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko of recent conversations with the French leader Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belta news agency reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko of recent conversations with the French leader Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belta news agency reported Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Putin spoke with Merkel and Macron. Belarus was discussed in both conversations.

This marks the third phone conversation of Putin and Lukashenko since Saturday.

Related Topics

Russia German Vladimir Putin Belarus Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

South Korea Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions, Includ ..

2 minutes ago

Rain expected in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

Commerce ministry for promoting 'Make in Pakistan' ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh minister offers condolences to victim famili ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 5 bn schemes launched for construction of 3 to ..

5 minutes ago

Poland Speeds Up Border Crossing for People Fleein ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.