Putin Tells Macron About Ceasefire Progress in Northern Syria - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin told French leader Emmanuel Macron on Friday about progress his country and Turkey had made in ending bloodshed in northern Syria, the Kremlin said.

"They continued exchanging opinions on Syria.

Vladimir Putin informed [Macron] about the implementation of Russian-Turkish agreements concerning the country's northeast and Idlib. The leaders emphasized the need to continue their resolute joint fight against terrorism," the statement read.

The presidents, who talked over the phone, reaffirmed their commitment to promoting Syrian political process and delivering humanitarian aid to civilians.