Putin Tells Macron About Importance Of Launching Talks To Develop Security Guarantees

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:14 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron about the importance of the immediate launch of international negotiations in order to develop legally fixed security guarantees, the Kremlin said on Tuesdasy.

"The president of Russia emphasized the importance of the immediate launch of international negotiations to develop legally fixed guarantees ruling out any further NATO advance to the east and the deployment of weapons threatening Russia in neighboring states, primarily in Ukraine. This was also stated during a recent video conference with US President Joseph Biden," the statement says.

Putin called on Macron to treat with understanding the concerns expressed by Russia on security guarantees and to take part in their discussion.

